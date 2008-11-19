NXE Launches With Relative Smoothness

Reports from the front lines regarding the Xbox 360's 'New Xbox Experience' update are just coming in, and so far, so good. We've heard that updates are taking as little as five minutes (including download and installation), which isn't bad at all. The only technical glitch we've heard about is that Netflix device activation went down for a bit, but it seems to be working now. Share your own experience in the comments and let us know if your system bricked or something so we can all have a good laugh. Also, be sure to check:

NXE Review

10 Things You Should Know About The New Xbox Experience

Netflix HD Impressions on Xbox 360

Major Nelson's Top 10 things to do when you get the New Xbox Experience