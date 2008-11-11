Nvidia Quadro FX 5800 Claims Most Powerful Graphics Card Ever, Probably Handles Crysis OK

Nvidia has released what it describes as "the most powerful professional graphics card in graphics history"—the Quadro FX 5800, which packs up to 240 of Nvidia's CUDA independent graphics cores for shouldering some of the load normally handled by the main processor as well as 4GB of graphics memory, another claimed first. The 5800 is intended mostly for scientific and medical visualisations, as well as crazy complex 3D rendering. One might imagine it would also play most of your video games at a decent FPS. Price? $US3500.

for oil, diagnosing illness or styling the next high-performance luxury

vehicle all have one thing in common, the need for advanced visual

computing solutions. NVIDIA Corporation, the world leader in visual

computing technologies, today unveiled the most powerful professional

graphics card in graphics history — the NVIDIA(R) Quadro(R) FX 5800.

"The size and complexity of data is growing at an exponential rate. The

challenge for today's professional is to make sense of the mountain of data

by distilling it into a form they can comprehend, analyse and use to make

impactful decisions," said Jeff Brown, general manager, Professional

Solutions, NVIDIA. "At stake can be billions of investment dollars, or even

people's lives. The Quadro FX 5800 has advanced features to allow massive

datasets to be viewed beyond traditional 3D enabling professionals to make

fast and accurate decisions."

The Quadro FX 5800 graphics card offers unprecedented performance and

scalability to rapidly visualize and interpret massive datasets that until

now were unattainable on a workstation graphics board. Offering up to 240

CUDA(TM) programmable parallel cores and the industries first 4GB of

graphics memory, the Quadro FX 5800 graphics card is ideally suited for oil

and gas exploration, medical imaging, styling and design, and scientific

visualization. Other advanced features of the Quadro FX 5800 graphics card

include:

— Interactive 4D modelling with time lapse capabilities

— Massive memory bandwidth of up to 102 GB per second

— Fill rates that exceed 52 billion texels per second and geometry

performance of 300 million triangles per second

— Support for next-generation OpenGL and Microsoft DirectX 10

applications

— Advanced multi-system and multi-device visualization environments with

Quadro G-Sync II

"Landmark's recently launched GeoProbe(R) R5000 software empowers

geoscientists with an unprecedented ability to visualize large-scale

regional datasets at full resolution from a standard Linux(R) workstation,"

said Nicholas Purday, manager of Geophysical Technologies at Landmark. "The

NVIDIA Quadro FX 5800 graphics card has a more powerful GPU and superior

triangle performance, which make it possible for the GeoProbe application

to quickly render large surfaces, and allow us to move many

computing-intensive processes to the graphics card, significantly enhancing

the overall user experience." Landmark is an industry leading software and

technology services brand of Halliburton, one of the world's largest

providers of products and services to the energy industry.

"The advanced textured graphics capabilities of the Quadro FX 5800 are

enabling CyberHeart to provide 3D radiosurgical target visualization and

definition tools for the purpose of treating cardiac arrhythmias," said

Thilaka Sumanaweera, CTO, CyberHeart. "Our applications are processing very

large data sets acquired by the state-of-the-art 64-slice CT scanners using

respiratory- and cardiac-gating. The Quadro FX cards provide us with the

extreme bandwidth necessary to support our cutting-edge technology, and

essentially, save lives." CyberHeart, Inc., is a medical device company

developing a non-invasive radiosurgical system for cardiac applications.

The Quadro FX 5800 GPU features true 10-bit colour enabling billions

rather than millions of colour variations for rich, vivid image quality with

the broadest dynamic range. Professionals now benefit from viewing their

models with higher degrees of precision and realism never before possible.

"Our customers are making important decisions about future products on

the basis of RTT-powered 3D real-time models," said Ludwig Fuchs, cofounder

and CEO of RTT. "The new Quadro FX 5800 will be the platform of choice to

bring that arena to the next level. Higher levels of realism, physical

correctness and large models are now made possible through a double number

of cores and a generous frame buffer." Realtime Technology AG, is a leading

supplier of real- time visualization technology and virtual prototyping

solutions to the automotive, aerospace, industrial and consumer goods

design industries.

Pricing and Availability

NVIDIA Quadro solutions are widely available through leading PC

manufacturers and workstation system integrators and NVIDIA channel

partners PNY Technologies (US and EMEA), Leadtek (APAC) and Elsa (Japan).

The Quadro FX 5800 graphics board has an MSRP of $3499 USD. For more

information about the full lineup of NVIDIA professional solutions please

visit http://www.nvidia.com/quadro.