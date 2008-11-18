Numberkey Transforms iPhone Into Sweet Wireless Numberpad

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The best ideas really are the simplest ones. I don't want to carry around a 17-inch notebook (does anyone?) and I'm not an accountant, but sometimes I miss the numberpad, like when I'm dropping in a credit card number or doing a stupid Excel spreadsheet, and using two hands to pound digits is just annoying next to the numpad's one-handed zen. Enter numberkey, an iPhone app that turns it into an ad hoc wireless numberpad for your Mac using Wi-Fi. There's a small desktop client that goes with it, but it's all only $US1.99. And it comes with four skins to cover every style of modern Mac keyboards to keep even the most OCD weirdos happy. [iTunes via technabob]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

