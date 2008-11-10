Novatel Ovation MC760 Is World's Smallest USB EVDO Modem

We've been loving Sierra's U597 EVDO card for a while because the form factor is so damn tight, but it looks like they just got one-upped (downed?) by Novatel, whose Ovation MC760 Micro Modem is the world's smallest EVDO Rev. USB modem. It's got onboard GPS, an integrated microSD slot, and a dual band antenna system "for enhanced performance on network fringe areas." We can't wait to check it out (we're mobile internet whores)—it'll be on Verizon or Sprint by the end of the year.

Novatel Wireless Launches Ovation MC760 Micro Modem

Micro-sized EVDO Rev. A USB Modem Provides Integrated File Storage

with Enhanced Speed and Performance

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 10, 2008 - Novatel Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ: NVTL), a leading provider of wireless broadband solutions, today announced the continued evolution of its USB product line with the introduction of the Ovation™ MC760 Micro Modem. The MC760 is the world's smallest EVDO Rev. A USB modem, weighing less than an ounce and measuring just over two inches long.

The MC760 supports all computing devices equipped with Type A USB ports, including most desktops, notebooks and PDAs, to provide instant mobile broadband access anywhere a cellular signal is available. With out of the box support for a variety of operating systems including Windows® (Vista, XP, 2000), Mac® and Linux, the MC760 enables users to surf the Internet, check email and access important business documents with speeds faster than most cable or DSL connections.

With numerous standard features including on-board GPS, the MC760's durable design includes an integrated microSD™ slot, capable of storing up to 8GB of files, videos or music with the use of a hot-swappable SD storage card (sold separately). The USB760 features an advanced internal dual band antenna system that includes diversity for enhanced performance on network fringe areas. The MC760 also features a service status LED indicator that displays the device's connection status. Mobilink™ Lite Connection Manager Software is included to simplify set-up and navigation through the MC760's vast feature set.

"The launch of the MC760 reinforces our commitment to deliver the most advanced mobile broadband solutions for our customers," said Peter Leparulo, chairman and CEO, Novatel Wireless. "The MC760 is perfect for those seeking an extremely light, compact, plug-and-play USB modem to accompany their mobile lifestyle."

Pricing and Availability

The Ovation MC760 will be commercially available this quarter through a variety of Novatel Wireless's tier-one operator customers.