The Zon is the latest in Nooka's line of variously confusing and interesting (for a given value of beauty) timepieces: Its 35 x 45mm dot-matrix display either displays the minutes of the day dotting into nothingness like a digital egg-timer that's counting down until tomorrow, or a proper numeric time readout. It also has a list of cities and timezones for travelling, and it'll come in white or black, or a mirror-like display for extra confusion. Due next week for $US650. [LikeCool]