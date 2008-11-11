Nokia's Smartphone Lineup Leaked? (We Really Hope So)

It appears that a complete Nokia smartphone prototype list may have leaked, playing Nokia's entire hand a bit earlier than the company would probably like. But whether or not Nokia's offerings have impressed you as of late, there are quite a few handsets listed that look more than a little fantastic. We're talking big touchscreens, haptic feedback and even a model or two with TV output.

Surfer

"Landscape, 2.6-inch QVGA, QWERTY, GPS, NaviWheel, 5MP camera, DVB-H, quadband GSM, HSDPA, WiFi, Bluetooth 2.0"

IP08

"Widescreen touch, Naviscroll, QWERTY, AGPS, FM radio and transmitter, 5MP AF camera, WiFi, Bluetooth, TV-out"

Note: there's also a follow-up to this phone in the works, according the the chart.

Eitri

"Landscape candybar with QWERTY, 3.5-inch 640x350 display, minimum 8GB ROM, microSD, pressure sensitive touch UI with tactile feedback and gestures, charging via USB, 5MP AF camera with dual LED flash, integrated compass and accelerometer, proximity sensor, FM transmitter"

But those are really just a few subjective highlights. Hit up Engadget for the fully drippy list. [Engadget Mobile]