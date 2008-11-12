Nokia's E63 BlackBerry-Alike Arrives In His'n'Hers Colours

Nokia's just dropped the E63 onto the scene, based on the E71, and aimed at bringing "the QWERTY keyboard form factor to a broader audience at a great price" according to Nokia itself. The skinny BlackBerry-alike candybar is also designed to meet the needs of a business phone and personal phone in one device, switching between corporate email/calendar mode and personal email/websites/photo mode. It also comes with 1GB of cloud file storage on Ovi so users will always have access to some of their files, and has Wi-Fi connectivity. We also know it has a camera, 3.5-mm audio jack and is in blue or red but Nokia's not revealed much else about its innards. Debuting in Europe for around $US250. [Nokia]