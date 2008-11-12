How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nokia's E63 BlackBerry-Alike Arrives In His'n'Hers Colours

Nokia's just dropped the E63 onto the scene, based on the E71, and aimed at bringing "the QWERTY keyboard form factor to a broader audience at a great price" according to Nokia itself. The skinny BlackBerry-alike candybar is also designed to meet the needs of a business phone and personal phone in one device, switching between corporate email/calendar mode and personal email/websites/photo mode. It also comes with 1GB of cloud file storage on Ovi so users will always have access to some of their files, and has Wi-Fi connectivity. We also know it has a camera, 3.5-mm audio jack and is in blue or red but Nokia's not revealed much else about its innards. Debuting in Europe for around $US250. [Nokia]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles