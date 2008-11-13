Nokia's Clamshell 'Wahoo' Leaks Out, Looks Weirdly RAZR-Like

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

This strangeness is a leaked photo of an upcoming Nokia handset, dubbed "Wahoo" internally, and we can't decide if it reminds us more of Motorola's aging RAZR range or the BlackBerry Kickstart. It's got a half-QWERTY keypad, is quad-band and UMTS/HSDPA, has an internal and external display, 2-megapixel camera with flash, Bluetooth and AGPS. BGR thinks it'll be coming to AT&T sometime, though of course there's no data on pricing or timings. The irony of successful Nokia aping a failing Motorola design isn't missed on us though. [BGR]

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
