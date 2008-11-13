Nokia's Clamshell 'Wahoo' Leaks Out, Looks Weirdly RAZR-Like

This strangeness is a leaked photo of an upcoming Nokia handset, dubbed "Wahoo" internally, and we can't decide if it reminds us more of Motorola's aging RAZR range or the BlackBerry Kickstart. It's got a half-QWERTY keypad, is quad-band and UMTS/HSDPA, has an internal and external display, 2-megapixel camera with flash, Bluetooth and AGPS. BGR thinks it'll be coming to AT&T sometime, though of course there's no data on pricing or timings. The irony of successful Nokia aping a failing Motorola design isn't missed on us though. [BGR]