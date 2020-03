While Nintendo may have sealed out DS piracy tools from use on the DSi, according to this humble YouTube clip, one Japanese hacker may have already wormed his way into the system, loading his own code despite security measures. (Unfortunately, he did not share his methods.) So while we could still be a long way from loading emulators and DS games at will, it's certainly not a bad sign when a new system gets cracked open within 3 days of its release. [GBAtemp]