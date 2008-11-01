Nintendo DSi Blocks Pirated Flash Cards

We pretty much figured that Nintendo had another reason for releasing the DSi other than just wanting to give us a prettier system like, say, wanting to stop rampant global piracy on the DS. Now that the DSi is out in Japan, the public has tested all of the flash card piracy devices and found the results to be very, very bad. None of them work.

R4 - Failed

EZ Flash V - Failed

CycloDS - Failed

G6 DS Real - Failed

M3 DS Real - Failed

Supercard DS One - Failed

iTouch DS - Failed

FCard - Failed

NCard - Failed

M3 DS Simply - Failed

U2DS - Failed

It's possible that there's a card not currently on that list, but from our quick glance, all the big boys in DS piracy are covered. [GBA Temp via GoNintendo]