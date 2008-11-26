Nintendo Decides You Can Trade in Wii Speak After All

We were pretty pissed when we found out that the Wii Speak mic comes with a one-time code to download the "Wii Speak" channel that'll let you use it, since a single use, irreplaceable code meant you couldn't trade it in, because it would be a useless bundle of plastic of wires. Nintendo is backpedalling now to say that, don't worry, you can trade it in. It's just a huge pain in the arse, since you'll have to call up Nintendo and get a Wii Download Ticket number. Gee, thanks. [Eurogamer via Kotaku]