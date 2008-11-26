We were pretty pissed when we found out that the Wii Speak mic comes with a one-time code to download the "Wii Speak" channel that'll let you use it, since a single use, irreplaceable code meant you couldn't trade it in, because it would be a useless bundle of plastic of wires. Nintendo is backpedalling now to say that, don't worry, you can trade it in. It's just a huge pain in the arse, since you'll have to call up Nintendo and get a Wii Download Ticket number. Gee, thanks. [Eurogamer via Kotaku]
Nintendo Decides You Can Trade in Wii Speak After All
Trending Stories Right Now
The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade
Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.