Nikon D3x Specs Leaked: A Mighty Flagship Cometh

The long rumoured, medium-format-friendly D3x is profiled in detail in an upcoming issue of Nikon Pro, and Nikon Rumours published the pages themselves and a rundown of details, including 5fps 24.5-megapixel shooting, 51-point autofocus and a 922,000-dot LCD screen for Live View. Here's the basic spec rundown:

• World's highest-res SLR with Live View

• 51-point MultiCAM3500FX autofocus system

• Scene Recognition System

• Expeed 16-bit processing to handle detail on the 75MB image files

• 3-inch, 922,000-dot LCD

• 35.9mm x 24mm FX format sensor

• Weather-resistant magnesium body

• Designed for medium-format shooting

• ISO range of 100-1600 with a Lo1 (equivalent to ISO 50) with boosts up to ISO 6400

• 24.5-megapixel shooting at up to 5fps; cropped 10-megapixel shooting at up to 7fps

• 12ms start-up time; 41ms shutter-release lag time

• Writes files to dual CF slots at 35MB/s

• USB 2.0, HDMI and AV-out jacks, with 10-pin terminal for GPS and other accessories

• Same lithium-ion battery as D3

Believe it or not, there's even more data over on Nikon Rumours, plus some very interesting pictures, so go have a look. [Nikon Rumors]