How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nikon D3x 24MP DSLR Rumours Solidify Around Dec. 1

The trail of evidence pointing to a D3x unveiling by Nikon next month has gotten pretty solid in the last few weeks. Nikon Rumours rounds it all up, and it's fairly convincing forensic scene:

Besides the firmware for the long-rumoured 24-megapixel full-frame DSLR popping up way back in April, Nikon's scheduled several worldwide events for Dec. 1, a bunch of accessories makers have had products "designed" for a D3x, and topping the list, the D3 itself has gotten cheap, coming down to about $US4200. Plus, some retailers are saying couldn't place D3 orders anymore. Or maybe this is all crap and Nikon is just going to reveal they've replaced Rudolph's nose with a 24MP camera for live Santa vision. [Nikon Rumors]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles