Nikon D3x 24MP DSLR Rumours Solidify Around Dec. 1

The trail of evidence pointing to a D3x unveiling by Nikon next month has gotten pretty solid in the last few weeks. Nikon Rumours rounds it all up, and it's fairly convincing forensic scene:

Besides the firmware for the long-rumoured 24-megapixel full-frame DSLR popping up way back in April, Nikon's scheduled several worldwide events for Dec. 1, a bunch of accessories makers have had products "designed" for a D3x, and topping the list, the D3 itself has gotten cheap, coming down to about $US4200. Plus, some retailers are saying couldn't place D3 orders anymore. Or maybe this is all crap and Nikon is just going to reveal they've replaced Rudolph's nose with a 24MP camera for live Santa vision. [Nikon Rumors]