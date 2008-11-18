Hey, Nintendo—what's going on here? After a good year or so looking the other way on Wii homebrew (for the most part), now we've got two fairly serious brew-killing updates in the last month? Word from the folks at Wiibrew.org is that the latest update, System Menu 3.4, is apparently a doozy when it comes to ruining the homebrew party.
Newest System Menu 3.4 Wii Update Kills Homebrew Again
