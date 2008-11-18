New Xbox Experience Up a Day Early For Preview Program Applicants

Without much ado, Microsoft's released the New Xbox Experience for some of you an entire day and a half earlier than announced. Woohoo. Everyone who applied to the "preview program" for NXE can as of now check out the avatar system, redesigned menus and other knick knacks. Previewers, tell us how it's going. The rest of us who couldn't be bothered to fill out Microsoft's sign-up form will still have to wait until the 19th. [Kotaku]