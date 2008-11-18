New Xbox Experience Up a Day Early For Preview Program Applicants

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Without much ado, Microsoft's released the New Xbox Experience for some of you an entire day and a half earlier than announced. Woohoo. Everyone who applied to the "preview program" for NXE can as of now check out the avatar system, redesigned menus and other knick knacks. Previewers, tell us how it's going. The rest of us who couldn't be bothered to fill out Microsoft's sign-up form will still have to wait until the 19th. [Kotaku]

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

