New Xbox 360 Motherboard Leaked, Has 256MB Flash Memory

Jasper, the next version of the Xbox 360 motherboard, has been leaked and apparently it comes with new unannounced goodies. Apart from the rumoured 65nm graphics processing unit—the unit uses a 150W power supply, 25W less than before, which signals a lower consumption most probably caused by the reduced GPU footprint—the new units allegedly come with a new south bridge and, surprise surprise, a 256MB flash memory chip for internal storage.

According to Xbox Scene, the new 256MB chip will allow to install the entire new NXE dashboard without requiring the hard drive or any external flash memory unit. It will also allow you to store XLBA games, save gamesave information, or whatever you want. The rest of the motherboard layout stays the same, except for the RAM memory configuration, which changes from the previous version. [Xbox Scene]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

