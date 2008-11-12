New Watchmen Character Posters Give Gadgets Sneak Peek

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Behold, the amazing new character banners for Watchmen, a perfect mix of reality and illustration styling. One of the things that I loved about Watchmen back in the 80s—yes, I bought the original when it first came out—was the technology, omnipresent across the whole series. Dave Gibbons made every gadget and architectural structure perfectly futuristic and credible, yet absolutely retro. From Archie—Nite Owl's flamethrowing, screeching, smog-producing, almost invisible and completely submergible ship—to Rorschach's hook launcher, which you can see in these posters alongside the Comedian's flamethrower, a glimpse of Ozymandias' Karnak, and—ahem—the Silk's hot garter belt.

I've said it before, but I just can't say it enough. I can't wait to see this movie.

