New Net Radio Royalty Compromise Sorta Finished, Sorta Sucks

After being saved by a near-miraculous act of Congress, net radio operators are busy negotiating new rates with royalty-collection mobsters SoundExchange that hopefully won't put them out of business. Pandora CEO Tim Westergren says that while the final deal isn't expected until next year, "the hard stuff has been done." He won't say what the new rates are, just that they're still "tremendously unfair." Good to know some things are still the same. [All Things D]