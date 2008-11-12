New Laptop Batteries to Last 8 Times Longer Than Current Crop

Researchers at Hanyang University in South Korea have developed new Lithium batteries that can last a whopping eight times longer than today's models. They've achieved this by using cathode materials in the batteries, replacing less-efficient graphite with more-efficient silicon. It's all very scientific, I'm sure, but it all boils down to this: you'll be able to watch more movies on your laptop on an aeroplane before your computer dies and you get stuck reading a book. Everybody wins! [Far East Gizmos]