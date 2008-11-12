How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

New Laptop Batteries to Last 8 Times Longer Than Current Crop

Researchers at Hanyang University in South Korea have developed new Lithium batteries that can last a whopping eight times longer than today's models. They've achieved this by using cathode materials in the batteries, replacing less-efficient graphite with more-efficient silicon. It's all very scientific, I'm sure, but it all boils down to this: you'll be able to watch more movies on your laptop on an aeroplane before your computer dies and you get stuck reading a book. Everybody wins! [Far East Gizmos]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

