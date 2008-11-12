New Fujitsu HDD Can Erase 500 GB in Under a Second

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Fujitsu's new 500 GB, 5400 RPM Hard Drive isn't noteworthy for it's storage or speed—rather, it's mentionable because the 2.5-inch spinner can erase the whole of its contents in under a second. The MJA2 CH utilizes 256-bit advanced encryption that encodes data on the fly and is the first 500 GB HDD with any such technology.

The MJA2 CH drive only uses 1.4 watts of power while writing data and is considered to have eco-friendly components. The MJA2 CH HDD will surface early next year. [MarketWatch]

