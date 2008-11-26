New Criterion Website Offers Streaming Movies, Online Film Festivals

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

The wonderful Criterion Collection launched its new website today, and it does in fact feature streaming movies as rumoured. There are a small number of movies available as high-quality streams at the moment, with more to come. To view them, you need to pay $US5, which is pretty steep for a stream, but that $US5 counts towards your purchase of the film on DVD or Blu-ray. There are some free streams, however.

Every month, Criterion will join up with The Auteurs to offer an online film festival. That means that each month, films falling under a certain umbrella will be free to stream. The first month's festival focuses on Cruel Stories of Youth, so if you're looking to check out the quality of Criterion's streams while also being brought back to your horrible, painful childhood, this is the perfect opportunity.

In addition to the streams, the new site offers a ton of great content, including essays pulled from the booklets of their releases and top 10 lists by any number of famous names. All in all, the new site is definitely worth checking out. [Criterion Collection]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

