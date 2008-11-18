Netgear Powerline Adapters Available Now

While we've already seen older iterations Netgear's powerline-based networking products, it's just today that the new Powerline HD Plus Ethernet Adaptor Kit ($US170) and Powerline AV Ethernet Adaptor Kit ($US150) have become widely available. Both systems transfer data at 200 Mbps over your home's electrical wiring, but the big difference is that the Powerline HD Plus system includes a socket so you don't miss out on the plug space. Now if only my apartment's electrical were as reliable as its airspace, I might consider the purchase. [Netgear]