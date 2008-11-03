Netflix Watch Instantly for Mac Now Live (for Beta Users)

As we reported last Sunday, Netflix Watch Instantly was "coming soon" for Mac users. Well, coming soon is today, dear readers. If you're into being a beta user, head over to Netflix to opt in at the sign in page, and give her a try. Of course, there are a few things to understand before you start streaming. You'll need to download Microsoft's Silverlight; and Netflix is imposing a six machine limit (PC, set top, whatever). Additionally, not all movies are available for viewing through the Silverlight player. Still cool though. Bye-bye DVDs?[Venture Beat]