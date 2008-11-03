As we reported last Sunday, Netflix Watch Instantly was "coming soon" for Mac users. Well, coming soon is today, dear readers. If you're into being a beta user, head over to Netflix to opt in at the sign in page, and give her a try. Of course, there are a few things to understand before you start streaming. You'll need to download Microsoft's Silverlight; and Netflix is imposing a six machine limit (PC, set top, whatever). Additionally, not all movies are available for viewing through the Silverlight player. Still cool though. Bye-bye DVDs?[Venture Beat]
Netflix Watch Instantly for Mac Now Live (for Beta Users)
