How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Netflix No Longer Selling Used DVDs

Netflix has decided to discontinue the sale of used DVDs through their website in order to focus on their core rental business. Starting on November 30th, all of their previously viewed overstock will be passed to a wholesaler—effectively adding a middleman. I suppose it doesn't seem to make much sense, but selling all of this overstock to a wholesaler greatly simplifies the distribution process (and might even save the company a bit of money as well). Plus, Netflix has been looking towards the future lately by putting a great deal of effort into their "Watch Instantly" program (TiVo, Xbox, Roku and Macs to name a few). [CNET via Electronic House]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles