Netflix No Longer Selling Used DVDs

Netflix has decided to discontinue the sale of used DVDs through their website in order to focus on their core rental business. Starting on November 30th, all of their previously viewed overstock will be passed to a wholesaler—effectively adding a middleman. I suppose it doesn't seem to make much sense, but selling all of this overstock to a wholesaler greatly simplifies the distribution process (and might even save the company a bit of money as well). Plus, Netflix has been looking towards the future lately by putting a great deal of effort into their "Watch Instantly" program (TiVo, Xbox, Roku and Macs to name a few). [CNET via Electronic House]