In the battle between HD DVD and Blu-ray, Netflix has thrown its considerable weight behind one format. Starting December 15, Netflix will no longer carry HD DVDs and will be going exclusively Blu-ray. However, members need not worry: HD DVD titles added to their queues will be replaced automatically by standard DVDs. Take that, HD DVD! Wait, this is still November 2007, right? [Hacking Netflix]
Netflix Cuts Off HD DVD Rentals on December 15
