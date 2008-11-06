NES Air Max Sneakers Are Dignified Even If Geriatric

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

They aren't exactly what we pictured, but we can't deny that Nintendo and Nike's dual venture NES Air Max sneakers do invoke fond memories of the drab Nintendo Entertainment System. Featuring two tones of grey and a stripe of muted reddishness, only the keen sneaker aficionado will notice the subtle reference to the Start button, but anyone who doesn't get it might not be worth talking to anyway. Available now, our guess is that collectors will gobble stock quickly if they're not already gone. [kicksonfire via Kotaku]

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

