NES Air Max Sneakers Are Dignified Even If Geriatric

They aren't exactly what we pictured, but we can't deny that Nintendo and Nike's dual venture NES Air Max sneakers do invoke fond memories of the drab Nintendo Entertainment System. Featuring two tones of grey and a stripe of muted reddishness, only the keen sneaker aficionado will notice the subtle reference to the Start button, but anyone who doesn't get it might not be worth talking to anyway. Available now, our guess is that collectors will gobble stock quickly if they're not already gone. [kicksonfire via Kotaku]