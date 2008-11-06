Neon Scarface Rifle Lamp Threatens Consequences Beyond Tackiness

You may be tempted to buy the Neon Scarface Rifle Lamp, and you may even notice that it has an affordable $US67 price tag. But we don't recommend the purchase because somewhere, deep beneath the Earth's crust, there lives a little mole-like man who keeps a very large list, and people who buy things like this lamp, Elvis plaques and fart detectors go on that list. While no one knows the ramifications of having one's name written on the sacred paper, we're pretty certain that it has nothing to do with free ice cream and puppies, or spontaneous fornication with aspiring models. [Budk Catalog via Nerd Approved]