How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Neon Scarface Rifle Lamp Threatens Consequences Beyond Tackiness

You may be tempted to buy the Neon Scarface Rifle Lamp, and you may even notice that it has an affordable $US67 price tag. But we don't recommend the purchase because somewhere, deep beneath the Earth's crust, there lives a little mole-like man who keeps a very large list, and people who buy things like this lamp, Elvis plaques and fart detectors go on that list. While no one knows the ramifications of having one's name written on the sacred paper, we're pretty certain that it has nothing to do with free ice cream and puppies, or spontaneous fornication with aspiring models. [Budk Catalog via Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles