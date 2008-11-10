Navigon's 8100T GPS Has 3D Terrain-View Maps

Navigon's just announced a new high-end GPS unit, the 8100T, that actually displays the right terrain in its map representations. Dubbed Panorama View 3D, the system uses NASA-derived height data to accurately recreate the inclinations of the road as it crosses terrain ahead of you. The unit's also got a 4.8-inch screen, includes free traffic data updates for life, voice recognition for destination entry and the company's Reality View junction lane-assistance tech. It's due out this month for $US599. Press release below.

NAVIGON, the leading innovator in the navigation market, today announced the launch of its new flagship product, the NAVIGON 8100T.

With a handsome, brushed-metal housing and an expansive 4.8" display, the NAVIGON 8100T is an über-premium GPS navigator offering an unmatched feature set for those looking for the best navigation experience available - a perfect hybrid of style, substance, performance and precision. It is the first GPS navigator on the market with NAVIGON's revolutionary Panorama View 3D. This new feature brings a true 3D experience to the map using NASA terrain height data to provide geographic guidance complete with rolling hills and digital elevations. The unit's extra-large 4.8" widescreen serves as the perfect frame for the panoramic 3D views.

The NAVIGON 8100T offers Free Real-Time Traffic Updates for Life - automatically alerting drivers about traffic issues ahead and rerouting with the touch of a button. Features like Voice Destination Entry, Reality View™ Pro and Bluetooth® Hands-Free make navigating roads easier and less stressful. Employing NAVIGON's next-generation software, the 8100T is a top performer, requiring very few clicks to enter a destination.

"The NAVIGON 8100T raises the bar on innovation and design in the PND category," said Michael Roach, NAVIGON's president for the Americas. "Once again, NAVIGON is at the forefront of market innovation by introducing real 3D environment views to the market with Panorama View 3D."

The NAVIGON 8100T sells for $599 (MSRP). It hits online retailers in November 2008 and is available with NAVIGON's breakthrough optional FreshMaps, which provides up to 12 map updates over three years for $79.99 (MSRP).

The NAVIGON 8100T features include:

• Panorama View 3D. True 3D environment views come to the navigation experience. The road ahead is displayed with surrounding landscapes and digital elevations. This detailed geographic guidance helps drivers see what lies ahead. The impressive views are supported by a built-in graphics accelerator.

• Free Real-Time Traffic Updates for Life. Real-time traffic updates allow routing around congestion by including traffic flow, incidents and alternate routes and works for the lifetime of the product right out of the box without any registration processes, fees or additional hardware. Across 95 markets in the U.S. and Canada, the NAVIGON 8100T will alert drivers of traffic troubles and provide alternate routes.

• Voice Destination Entry. Advanced voice recognition allows drivers to specify their destination by simply speaking the address. NAVIGON's distinctive iconic interface guides the users through the process.

• Uncompromising Design. The 8100T takes NAVIGON's love for design to a new level. The silver brushed-metal housing serves as the ideal frame for an extra-large 4.8" widescreen display. The complementary premium car mount echoes the design of the 8100T, plus it has additional functionality too. The charger is built-in, users simply dock the device on the mount and it automatically stays charged.

• Reality View™ Pro. Never miss an exit again with the next generation of Reality View -providing more coverage in more places. Reality View Pro displays photo-realistic 3D views with actual road signs and lane guidance for virtually every highway interchange and exit that drivers will encounter.

• Lane Assistant Pro. Helps drivers prepare to make an upcoming exit or turn by providing clear visual lane guidance. NAVIGON's second generation of Lane Assistant provides a lane map complete with arrows and actual road geometry.

• Fast Destination Entry. The latest generation of NAVIGON software makes entering and finding information fast and simple with fewer clicks. NAVIGON's SmartSpeller feature helps guiding through the entry process.

• Bluetooth® Hands-Free. The integrated Bluetooth® feature helps keeping both hands on the wheel while still staying connected. The NAVIGON 8100T acts like a Bluetooth speakerphone to hold conversations without all the distractions. As an added feature, Microsoft® Outlook contacts can be imported to the NAVIGON 8100T with NAVIGON Sync.

• Advanced Text-to-speech. Spoken Directions with Street Names lets drivers keep their hands on the wheel and eyes on the road with advanced phonetic text-to-speech technology to ensure proper pronunciation of streets.

• Zagat® Ratings and Reviews. Only NAVIGON can show where to wine, dine, and unwind with a built-in exclusive ZAGAT guide that includes over 27,000 listings across the U.S. and Canada spanning hotels, nightclubs, attractions and golf courses. With millions of standard points-of-interest and branded icons onboard users always have a gas station, restaurant or golf course at their finger tips.

• Exit Guide. NAVIGON's Highway Exit Guide enables users to search upcoming exits for one of six POI categories - food, gas, lodging, rest areas, auto service or shopping. And, with one click, the NAVIGON 8100T navigates there.

• DirectHelpSM. Help is a click away with this DirectHelp, providing instant driving directions to and contact information for nearby hospitals, police stations, roadside assistance, and pharmacies.

• Top-Notch Performance. NAVIGON's new software gets to the right route in less time. NAVIGON's new software platform delivers our most responsive interface to date and supports incredibly fast route calculation times.

Also with:

• Speed Assistant

• Multi-Destination Trip Planning

• Automatic Standby Feature

• Favourites as POI