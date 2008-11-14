NASA Sends Plumbers to the ISS So Astronauts Can Drink Their Own Pee

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

A much-needed second toilet is on its way to the International Space Station, but that's not all, not nearly. NASA is.gifting the crew with a new waste recycling system, which will be able to reclaim 'used' water. In other words, it will process astronauts' urine and return it to the station's water supply to, as one of the current inhabitants of the stations cheerily put it, "take yesterday's coffee and make it into today's coffee."

Waste reclamation systems aren't new, but usually operate on a much larger scale (sorry Payson, AZ and Los Angeles, CA). They'll be a vital component of any long-term human forays into space, including trips to other planets, which might cause "Astronaut" to cede its lead in the "What Children Want to Be When They Grow Up" race to "Cowboy" or "Dinosaur", both of which generally require minimal urine intake. Of course, there is a beverage-related silver lining: a new refrigerator, which will the the ISS's first. The new equipment will launch with the Endeavor in about an hour. [NYT]

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
