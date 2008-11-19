How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Nap Cap and Strap Sleeping Aids Have Endless Possibilities

While the manufacturer sells this Nap Cap as a way to help you sleep comfortably in planes and Greyhound buses by holding your head straight against the seat, I think they got it all wrong. In reality, this is the perfect system to strap the old lady/kid/John Candy-lookalike sitting next to you before they start drooling over your shoulder. And if your fellow traveller looks like Olivia Newton-John, you can always use their other model: the Nap Strap, "a fleece lined elastic headband that keeps your head supported in a comfortable position". It sounds even better than it looks.

The complete system includes, for just $US99:

• The Nap-Cap (which adjusts for size).
• Two Flexible elastic bands for head positioning and support.
• Removable fleece eyeshade.
• One pair of noise reducing, soft foam earplugs.
• Two adjustable length, Velcro bands, for fastening to almost any size headrest or seat.
• Two easy-on adhesive Velcro strips for permanent installation or fastening in confined spaces.
• Detailed, easy to follow instruction manual with many helpful hints.
• All packaged in a compact, velvet carry pouch.

Unfortunately, it doesn't include a no-shame certificate or gag ball. [Vacation Gadgets via Nerd Approved]

Trending Stories Right Now

asio au encrypted feature signal spies whatsapp

How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

With hackers becoming increasingly savvy, many Australians have turned to encrypted messaging apps to cloak messages between friends, colleagues and whoever else they're speaking to. But beyond knowing it's one of the safest ways to communicate digitally, end-to-end encryption remains a bit of a mystery. Here's how it works and why Australia's spy agencies are trying to find a way in.
5g au optus

Optus Wants To Trial mmWave 5G This Year

Consumers won't see access to millimetre wave 5G until at least mid-next year, but Optus is keen to get testing the technology ahead of the government's early 2020 spectrum auction, according to Optus' head of 5G Harvey Wright.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles