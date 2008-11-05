A technique known as nanolithography was used to build these Obama faces, combining 150 million carbon nanotubes to construct each individual half-millimeter visage. Depending on your political leanings, the result is either the cutest wittle powitician ever or proof that science, in the wrong hands, will engineer miniature robotic Democrats who distract with a message of hope while eating our flesh. As for the undecideds...I'll be honest here. I'm so sick of hearing what those dudes "think." [Flickr via Wired]
Nanobama: Barack Obama in Nanotubes
