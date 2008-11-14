Mud-Powered 'Soil Lamp' Proves Water and Electricity Go Together Well

This zany lamp created by Marieke Staps outdoes most lamps in more ways than one: the electricity is powered through the organisms contained in the mud. The mud is enclosed in cells that contain copper and zinc, which conducts the electricity in the LED. Besides doing wonders for your energy bill, Staps claims that the only thing the lamp needs is a "splash of water" every now and then. I wouldn't stand too close when you are doing it though, or the end result might be akin to sticking a live hair dryer in your bathwater. [Marieke Staps via MAKE]