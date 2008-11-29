MSI Wind Box Converts Any VESA Monitor Into All-In-One Computer

MSI keeps racing with Asus. They have now released a new nettop called the Wind Box, but instead of taking the Wii-lookalike standalone approach of the Asus Eee Box, MSI has designed their slim, tiny black computer to attach to the back of any VESA-mountable monitor, effectively converting it into an all-in-one computer. Smart, and with nice enough features:

• Intel Atom N270 CPU

• 1GB of RAM

• 160GB HD.

• Three USB ports.

• Gigabit Ethernet

• Wi-Fi b/g

• Windows XP

It weighs 500 grams and measures 300 mm x 240 mm x 65 mm. It has been announced in France for for $US254. [Journal du Geek via Pocket Lint]