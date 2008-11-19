How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

MSI Gets Into Nettop PC Game With All-in-One Wind Neton Range

There're one or two contenders in the netbook-for-desktop nettop game, but with MSI's new Wind Neton machines it could get a bit interesting. Atom-based, of course, the PCs will come in 22-inch, 18.5 and 15.6-inch screen versions, dubbed M22, M19 and M16, and the all-in-one iMac alikes look like they'll have optional touchscreens. Releases are due in January for the M19, Feb for the M16 and March for the M22 at $US500, $US400 and $US800 respectively. Oh, the M22 has a Blu-ray drive option—Like I said, this could get interesting. [EngadgetChina and Crunchgear]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

