Mr. T Tells You Where To Go On Your TomTom

tomtom mr t.jpgHoly crap! How did we miss this? If you pity the fool who does the regular Aussie Ken voiceover for your TomTom device, you can kill his jibber-jabber by downloading a suitable replacement - Mr. T.

In his own words: "When you ride with Mr. T, Mr. T gonna get you there in one piece". He also mentions that he'll get your kids acting right and you'll arrive at your destination safely, "or else". And when Mr. T says "or else", Mr. T means it.

You can pick up Mr. T's TomTom voiceover for $16.95 on the TomTom website. If you own a TomTom, you owe it to yourself to buy this.

