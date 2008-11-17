How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

MP3-Playing, Photo Frame Skull Belt Buckle is Gothic Gadget Wrongness

Sadly this doesn't have "I am become death, the bringer of MP3s" inscribed upon it—it'd chime nicely with the ohmygod tackiness of the Digital Skull Belt Buckle. It's in fact so terrible it's wonderful: A metal belt-buckle in the shape of a skull with interchangeable modules in a cutout in the forehead. One's a cheesy flashing LED light panel, the other's a 1GB MP3 and video media-player that can also be a digital photoframe and comes with headphones. Passers-by will see your headphone cable disappearing apparently into your nether regions, but maybe you'll see that as a plus. There's no pricing info, but it's out "soon" gothic gadget fans. [Chinavision via BBG]

Trending Stories Right Now

aliens optical-seti panoseti science seti the-search-for-extraterrestrial-intelligence

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
die-cast hot-wheels jalopnik

These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles