MP3-Playing, Photo Frame Skull Belt Buckle is Gothic Gadget Wrongness

Sadly this doesn't have "I am become death, the bringer of MP3s" inscribed upon it—it'd chime nicely with the ohmygod tackiness of the Digital Skull Belt Buckle. It's in fact so terrible it's wonderful: A metal belt-buckle in the shape of a skull with interchangeable modules in a cutout in the forehead. One's a cheesy flashing LED light panel, the other's a 1GB MP3 and video media-player that can also be a digital photoframe and comes with headphones. Passers-by will see your headphone cable disappearing apparently into your nether regions, but maybe you'll see that as a plus. There's no pricing info, but it's out "soon" gothic gadget fans. [Chinavision via BBG]