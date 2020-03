Motorola's ZN5 cameraphone's just hit T-mobile today, and we're impressed: the 5-megapixel cam phone is going for as little as $US99. That's on a 2-year contract, but it's still pretty impressive given that the phone's quad-band, with Wi-Fi, stereo Bluetooth, FM radio and a "proper" xenon flash unit built in. Is this another hint that Motorola may be able to claw its way out of the miry pit? Only time will tell. [BGR]