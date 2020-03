It appears that Motorola is getting ready to add the QA30 to their Q-Series lineup complete with a sliding QWERTY keypad. It isn't a smartphone and the specs (CDMA, 1x-EVDO connectivity, 2.5 inch TFT, Full HTML browser, 2 MP camera, Bluetooth, MicroSD / MicroSDHC card support, up to 32GB) aren't going to wow anyone, but it might be a decent option for Alltel customers looking for a cheap QWERTY. That is, of course, if you can get past the wonky looking design.

[Howard Forums via Unwired View]