Motorcycles that Go 'Tick Tock' Not 'Vroom Vroom'

Apparently there is a small subculture of artisans who focus their lives to fabricating miniature motorcycles from watch parts. Because when you see something like that once, you figure it's an anomaly. But when you see it twice, there's an obvious trend going on somewhere.

The National Association of Watch & Clock Collectors is hosting a small gallery of motorcycles fashioned from timepieces. There's no information accompanying the shots, detailing the watches sacrificed or construction process. But for killing a quick 40 seconds at work, there's nothing better than a collection of six or so odd shots that you can forward on to a coworker. [NAWCC via bbGadgets]