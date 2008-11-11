How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

More Video Evidence of China's E-Waste Problem

We've posted about China's e-waste problem before; a problem that stems from other countries needing to offload their trash and China being more than receptive because of good money to be had from salvaging. But what we haven't seen much of is video. 60 Minutes tried recently to capture it, but were attacked from Chinese residents that wanted to keep their lucrative e-waste mining business intact. VWag found this longer Current documentary from 2007 that has longer footage—and angry citizens. See for yourself where that old 386 PC you threw away is going. [Current via Valleywag]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles