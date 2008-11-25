More Nokia E75 QWERTY Slider Mobile Phone Stuff Leaks Out

Not so long a go a couple of pictures leaked out of Nokia's upcoming E75 (alongside its E72 cousin) and now there's a little more to show you. Someone's got hold of one, and taken photos which demonstrate its screen in action for the first time: it's a 2.4-inch job. The camera with flash is also shown (there's no view of its megapixel count: the guess is 3.2) alongside a good view of that keyboard, which some are commenting may be tricky to use with those cramped, very flat keys. We're also told it'll have Wi-fi, but apart from that it's still a mystery. [Dailymobile and BGR]