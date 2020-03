If you love your iPhone so much you think it would look great hanging on the Christmas tree, you probably already have these $US30 bauble-like cases from More. And while these cases will make your phone as slippery as a bar of soap in the shower, the mirrored screen protector and form-fitting plastic casing do serve a function, and will more than likely protect it when disaster strikes on an icy sidewalk.







[More Thing via Technabob]