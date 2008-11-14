More Information on Verizon's Alleged Mandatory Data Plan

Boy Genius Report is claiming they have acquired the original two-page document that was leaked earlier concerning a rumor that Verizon could require a $US30 data plan for all new smartphones starting November 14th. Except for Government customers, this change would affect all Verizon customers. In addition, in 2009, select web devices that carry a full HTML browser would also require a data plan, either $US15/month for VCast or the Connect or Premium Plan which includes data.

Of course, the changes only apply to new wireless plans and phones launched after November 14. Any existing PDA or smartphone customer with Data Block, Pay As You Go, or 10MB/$US24.99 feature would not be impacted. However, any existing customer who wishes to have a smartphone activated after the 14th would be subject to this new policy. [Boy Genius Report]