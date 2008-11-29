More Black Friday Bloodshed: 2 Dead After Shooting at Toys R Us

News sources report that in Palm Desert, California, two men were killed in a shooting inside a Toys R Us. A total of three have been reported as arrested, including one juvenile.

One report, from ABC-affiliate KESQ, originally suggested that the shooting was the result of an altercation between two teenage girls shopping for Black Friday sales. Apparently, a boy, listed as a juvenile, was responsible for the shooting and was detained. Now that same source wiped out the story of the argument, but is saying that in addition to the boy, several arrests were made outside the store, including one woman who was screaming and banging a sheriff's car.

A different story in the LA Times confirms the two deaths, but says that, according to Assistant City Manager Sheila Gilligan, "There were two groups inside that had issue with each other, and the two men inside pulled their weapons and shot each other." The shop was inundated with Black Friday shoppers at the time, and everyone was evacuated from the store.

A manager of the World Gym across the street told the AP: "Some people got into a fight...One of the guys here thought it was over a toy, but it got louder and louder and then there were gunshots."

