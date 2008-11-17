Monster Beats By Dr. Dre Headphones Now Available In Oz

Originally I was going to write this post about the local launch of the Monster Beats headphones in rap-format - you know, because of the whole Dr. Dre connection - but then I realised that doing so would not only offend any rappers with an inkling of talent out there, but also the global white population for such a terrible attempt at humour. So instead, I decided to write about the Australian arrival of the Dr. Dre Beats headphones in the only poetic artform my heritage as any experience in: The Limerick.

The Monster Beats 'phones from Doc Dre

Can be picked up in stores from today

For 600 bucks

They'll quieten trucks

So pick up a pair, don't delay

Terrible, I know. But trust me - the rap would have been MUCH worse.

[ehifi]