How Encrypted Messaging Works And Why Australian Spies Are Trying To Break The Code

Phones Like These Are Why I'm Still Excited For A Foldable Future

Cryonics, Dakota The Dog, And The Hope Of Forever

Moller Says Flying Ferraris Taking Off In Two Years

Moller International, creators of the first flying car ever made, has said it'll be able to bring a flying Ferrari into driveways in roughly two years. The "Autovolantor," based on the Ferrari 599 GTB, will use eight thrusters to take off vertically, hover, and fly forward at 240kph.

The designer, Bruce Calkins, says the car features a specially designed hybrid fuel and electric power system for the thrusters, and will be able to fly up to altitudes of 1.5km and go about 120km in the air before running empty. The cost for shooting out of traffic will be about $US787,000, Calkins said.

Call me a skeptic, but the whole thing sounds like a load of hot air. The article and a search of Moller's site revealed almost no information about the mechanics of the project. Unless someone actually shows me how they plan on lifting two tons of metal off the ground using "thrusters," I'm going to file this under the "I'll believe it when I see it" folder. [Telegraph UK]

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au coronavirus ebay feature toilet-paper

Amazon And Ebay Are Working To Remove Aussies Selling Toilet Rolls For $100,000

The Great Toilet Paper Crisis of 2020 has brought out the worst in many Australians and on sites like Ebay and Amazon, it's really showing. Looking to make a quick buck during the artificially created crisis, dozens of listings on the sites are selling toilet paper and other coronavirus-related products for exorbitant prices.
daniel-de-bruin hacks machines reduction-drive

To Complete One Rotation, This Machine Requires More Turns Than There Are Atoms In The Universe

Machines like blenders, washing machines, and even your car used reduction drives made of multiple gears to increase the torque or decrease the speed of rotation coming from a motor. Taking that idea to its extreme, Daniel De Bruin built a machine with 100 connected gears that turns so slowly on one end that a full rotation will take longer than a lifetime.

Latest Deals

Trending Articles