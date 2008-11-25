Mobile Phone Gun Delivers Hot, Sneaky Death, Can't Send Text Messages

Italian police officers recently seized a tiny gun that's disguised as a mobile phone. It can hold four bullets and is powerful enough to kill somebody. It looks pretty good, phone-wise, if pretty outdated. It's stuff like this that makes me having to pour my water out at airport security seem even more idiotic. If I had one of these things, I could put it in the basket as I went through the metal detector, but you're not letting me bring in a bottle of water? Screw you, TSA. Hit the jump for another shot of this thing.

[Fotoglif]