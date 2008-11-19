Mobile Edge Scanfast For Her: Checkpoint-Friendly Laptop Bags For the Ladies

Mobile Edge is expanding on their checkpoint-friendly Scanfast laptop case lineup with products that are designed specifically for women. The "Scanfast for Her" line consists of three product styles: the Onyx ScanFast Briefcase, the Onyx ScanFast Backpack and a redesigned Element Briefcase. The changes are aesthetic, so you will still be getting a TSA compliant case that will allow you to breeze through airport security without ever having to remove your laptop. The bags will be shipping later this month for $US100.

ANAHEIM, Calif., November 18, 2008 Mobile Edge, the industry leader in innovative and stylish laptop computer carrying cases and accessories, expands their ScanFast™ collection of Checkpoint Friendly Laptop Bags by adding three new carrying cases designed specifically for women. These unique models combine the fashion styling of our best selling womens cases with Checkpoint Friendly functionality, quality materials and the computer protection that only Mobile Edge can offer!

ScanFast for Her - Stylish Checkpoint Friendly Laptop Bags Designed for women by women, the new ScanFast™ for Her cases are the first TSA 'Checkpoint Friendly' laptop bags designed specifically for women to be introduced.

Like our original ScanFast cases, the new ScanFast for Her Collection exceeds all Transportation Security Administration (TSA) guidelines to be considered Checkpoint Friendly. Now travelers can speed through airport security checkpoints without having to remove their laptops.

"As the industry leader in fashion-inspired women's laptop carrying cases, we are proud to be the first to introduce Checkpoint Friendly Laptop Cases designed specifically for women," said G. David Cartwright, President & CEO, Mobile Edge. "Women are tired of travelling with generic, masculine cases and we are pleased to offer a stylish alternative for todays female road warriors."

The ScanFast for Her collection consists of three product styles; the all new Onyx ScanFast Briefcase, the Onyx ScanFast Backpack and a redesigned Element Briefcase. The Onyx Briefcase and Backpack feature a designer developed exterior material with faux-croc accents and polished steel fittings. The redesigned ScanFast Element Cases will be offered in three colour combinations of chocolate brown, forest green and passion pink poly-suede accented with a dark faux-leather trim. The ScanFast for Her Cases are scheduled to begin shipping later this month at a suggested retail price of $99.99.

Mobile Edge continues to expand the laptop carrying case category by offering new, innovative and smart designs that fuse fashion trends with form and function, creating a brand that makes a positive statement about today's mobile computing lifestyle.