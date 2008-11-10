MIT Team Tapped to Design the Airliners of 2030

A couple of lucky ducks at genius factory MIT have been chosen by NASA to create the planes of the future. The future in this case is the year 2030, to be precise, and they'll have $US2 million with which to do it. The Seaquest DSV-inspired image above is one of the initial designs pumped out by the team, led by MIT professor Edward Greitzer. In addition to designing sleek planes that will probably never see the light of day, the team will also be studying ways to make tomorrow's big metal birds quieter, greener and more energy efficient. And MIT, let's work on *insert lame leg room joke here* too, ok? [MIT]