Mintpad Wireless Post-Its Good For Classroom Note-Passing, Digital-Style

Digitised Post-It-alike gizmos aren't new, but none I can think of is quite as functional as Mintpass' Mintpad. It's a web-surfing, Wi-Fi, media player with 1.3-megapixel cam, microphone and built-in speaker, 4GB of memory with microSD expansion. Plus it's a 320 x 240-pixel 2.9-inch touchscreen note-taker.

It won't handwriting-recognise your scrawls though, it simply replaces Post-Its for reminder notes. And you can send your notes over the net to other Mintpad owners. Will it replace crumpled paper-notes bearing "Steve fancies you!" messages thrown between desks in class—or displace the humble SMS? Could do, but since it's out in South Korea for about $US156, probably not. [Pocketables via Engadget]

The Search For Aliens Is About To Get A Serious Upgrade

Construction is set to begin for a large telescopic array dedicated to detecting natural and artificial sources of optical and infrared light. Once operational, the system, called PANOSETI, will be capable of scanning the entire sky, significantly boosting our chances of detecting alien laser signals.
These 'Diecast Rally Championship' Videos Are Way Too Good

Somebody’s painstakingly built a beautiful race track for toy cars here. But, you’ve probably seen one of those before. What makes the Diecast Rally Championship (DRC, if you will) videos unique: Comically high production values, sound effects–hell, stop reading my synopsis and look at this hilarious nonsense.

